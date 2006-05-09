Learn How to Create a Hot Product and Successful Business on StartupNation Radio May 13, 2006

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2006 --

What:

Jason Kane and Larry Davenport, creators of Cocktails by Jenn, will provide tips on how to transform an old product into a fresh, new idea and successful business.



Why:

Ask questions and learn how to start and grow a small business now!



Who:

Jason Kane and Larry Davenport were Vancouver-based liquor-marketing executives who took an old beverage product and transformed it into ready-to-drink, single-serve vodka-and-juice beverages called Glacier Bay. After this success, they targeted women by creating Cocktails by Jenn and successfully sold their brand to Barton Brands Ltd.



When:

Saturday, May 13, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

If you are unable to listen live, access a download or podcast of the show at www.startupnation.com/pages/radio starting Monday, May 15, 2006.



Info.:

www.startupnation.com, (866) 55-START



For station listing and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio www.startupnation.com/pages/radio



Questions or Comments: info@startupnation.com



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (www.startupnation.com) is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television. For more information, call (866) 55-START or e-mail info@startupnation.com.



Media Contact:

Melanie Rembrandt

melanie@startupnation.com

248.540.9660 ext. 333



