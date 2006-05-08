Plantnode Provides Preventative and Predictive Maintenance

Oakville, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 -- There are specific methodologies to ensure preventative and predictive maintenance plant floor results including the ability to make faster and more informed decisions based on real-time information. Additional plant floor impacts must include increased machine utilization, efficiency and overall capacity; improved Mean Time to Repair by notifying maintenance crews immediately of a machine alarm.



According to Scott Birmingham, Manager of Product Marketing for Shoplogix, other important variables include:



• Notify managers when jobs are completed or behind schedule.

• Optimize production schedules with real-time information on production rates and average cycle time.

• Improve preventative maintenance scheduling and overall product quality.

• Assess operator setup time and other important machine metrics.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



