Familyvacationcritics.com Provides Travelers with Equipment Rental Options

River Vale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2006 --Have you ever traveled to another city wishing that you had brought that other stroller, or the crib that your baby needs? Family Vacation Critics, Inc. (www.familyvacationcritics.com), the first community website providing family ratings for hotels, airlines, cruise lines and adventure travel companies, announces their partnership with several family-friendly equipment rental companies throughout the United States. Family Vacation Critics CEO and Chief Critic notes, “We are putting together a group of resources that can improve the quality of family travel. It is our goal to bring together diverse companies that serve a common market in one location on the Internet.”



Equipment rental companies specialize in providing high quality, clean and safe products that family travelers can use on a temporary basis. These products include portable cribs, highchairs, strollers, TV/DVD players, beach toys, bicycles, baby monitors, play yards, humidifiers and so much more. Chief Operations Officer, Andrea Levine, notes, “The companies that we deal with are upstanding, reliable and easy to work with. Often times they will try to fill special requests.” At present the companies that have joined as partners include Gear While You’re Here (www.gearwhileyourehere.com) serving major cities in Maryland, DC, northern Virginia and South-central Pennsylvania, Auntie Vi’s Children Rental Center of Cape Cod (www.auntievis.com), and Baby Stay Rentals (www.babystay.com) serving Denver, Colorado and the surrounding metro area.



The use of equipment rental companies to provide family travel products is an excellent way to reduce the amount of luggage and packing preparation. Many of these companies will deliver their products very shortly after your arrival. The price for equipment rental is reasonable and generally less than purchasing the equipment from a local store. At Baby Stay Rentals, a standard stroller is $24 per week, a double stroller $30, a humidifier is $8 per week. On Cape Cod, Auntie Vi’s provides a jogging stroller for $40 per week and a high chair or booster seat is $20. In the DC are, Gear While You’re Here provides a two seated wagon for $24 and a full size crib with linens for $78 per week. Most companies have a standard delivery fee and may have minimum rental requirements.



Family Vacation Critics, Inc. is a privately held company that has launched the first website on the Internet to provide family specific ratings of hotels, airlines, cruise lines and adventure travel companies. Founded in 2004 by avid family travelers Monica Levine-Sauberman, Andrea Levine and Jolienne Rutter, FVC provides in-depth content on the family travel experience based on the reviews and comments of a community of family travelers-our critics.” FVC is headquartered in New York. For a press kit online visit us at www.familyvacationcritics.com, or call FVC at 201-391-1180.