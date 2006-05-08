25th Annual Red River Rally Memorial Weekend

Red River Rally 2006, Memorial Weekend



Taos, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 -- Red River, Taos County's Northern most ski area and vacation playground hosts the 25th annual Red River Rally motorcycle event Friday May 26, 2006 and through Monday May 29, 2006. Started in 1981 by Lester Lewis, then President of the local Chamber, with a few dozen Gold Wing bikes attending, the rally has reached peak numbers of a reported 25,000. Owners of cycles of all makes and models from quite a distance attend.



Articles in several cycle magazines herald the rally's fun and excitement. Motor Cycle Events, V-Twin, Biker's Atlas, Easy Riders and other cycle magazines have published articles, photos, and videos of the Rally and activities related thereto. All of that publicity and history have led the town of Red River to increase the number of in town activities and locations to include games, live music, shows, vendors, trade show, and product and bike demos. Food and libations of all sorts are enjoyed.



Memorial Day is the peak point of the weekend and most riders visit the Viet Nam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire. It is the first Viet Nam Veterans Memorial in the country, has grown to a museum honoring the American's lost in that war effort, and became a New Mexico State Park in 2005.



Visitors to this Memorial Day event also enjoy jeep, quads, mountain bikes, and horse rides on the miles of roads and trails in the national forests surrounding the Enchanted Circle. Rentals of those OHVs are available from several vendors. Fishing and white water rafting are also available for those who prefer a wet environment. Fishing is available in streams and lakes throughout the Enchanted Circle area. Hiking those miles of trails is the choice of the hardy.



Angel Fire, Taos, Questa, Red River, and Eagle Nest are on the 100 mile Enchanted Circle which circumnavigates New Mexico's highest point, Wheeler Peak, at 13,100 feet. Winding through some of the Sangre de Christo's most beautiful scenic mountains, the Enchanted Circle is a popular drive for both bikes and cars. Frequent stops to experience those views, history, and sights, while cruising that circle of fun is an experience that most will enjoy. Highway 64 East through the Cimmarron canyon is another worth while driver/ride as is 64 West over the Rio Grande Gorge bridge all the way to Cumbres & Toltec steam powered scenic RR.



Wandering the 80+ galleries of Taos, historic Taos Pueblo, or the 6+ Museums in Taos provides more eye candy for new and returning visitors. Most local ski areas open summer sight seeing lift rides Memorial Weekend. And don't forget New Mexico's offical question..."Red or Green?", referring to the hot and spicy flavor of our tasty local foods!



Indian Hills Inn, Taos Plaza is offering a special discount rate 4 night package for the Memorial weekend. Good for 4 nights from Thursday thru Sunday or Friday thru Monday, you can book the 4 nights for $346 plus tax for 1 or 2 Guests. That represents a savings of $20 a night. "Last year, we had almost 30 bikes parked in our central courtyard in the grass under the tall trees" said John Slenes, owner; "We take good care of our two wheel visitors!" Special rates NOT available online. Call the Inn direct 1-800-444-2346 or email indianhills@newmex.com . Links to many area tourist sites are at www.newmex.com/indianhillsinn web site.

