Adplosion.com, a Unique Affiliate Program, Scheduled for May 2006 Launch

Overland Park, Kansas -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 -- ClickSpeed Marketing announces the launch of its affiliate marketing program, Adplosion, that promises to offer uniqueness and several fresh processes that will appease advertisers and publishers. The Adplosion Affiliate Program (http://www.adplosion.com) is supported by a team of affiliate and marketing professionals, all of which personify true dedication and customer support as it is meant to be.



"Adplosion is not your typical affiliate program. Sure, we offer great payouts and exclusive campaigns, but that isn’t what sets us apart. We have very attainable and immediate rewards for our publishers as well as custom site placement and guaranteed customer service response time for our advertisers. We thought from a customer-centric standpoint as to what we could do to really stand out and prove why Adplosion.com is the network to be a part of," says Ryan Zimmerman, Marketing Manager for ClickSpeed Marketing. "Our uniqueness is what is going to really prove profitable and beneficial to our clients. You are going to find benefits here that you simply will not find anywhere else. You are really going to get more boom for your buck."



Adplosion is backed by marketing and affiliate management professionals that have proven results in the industry. The program will be managed by those who know the market and have exceptional track records in the industry.



“Online marketing is muddled with affiliate programs that often are lackluster and underperforming. We have taken our expansive knowledge of direct interactive marketing and architected a superior advertising network that truly offers a rewarding experience for our advertisers and publishers” says ClickSpeed Marketing Partner Matt Kirk.



Adplosion also plans to offer advertisers custom site placement. Often, when advertisers sign up for affiliate programs, they are placed on the network and forgotten about. It is up to fate to see if the publishers pick up the campaign or not. The Adplosion staff will be actively seeking out sites for placement of the campaign immediately upon activation. The Adplosion team will recruit sites that make sense to place the campaign on, not just wait for the sites to come on board.



Adplosion has also connected with several online retailers that have agreed to become participants in the program’s Affiliate Rewards Program. Publishers, upon signing up, start immediately accruing points they can exchange for rewards from these reputable and well known stores. Point levels are extremely attainable and well within reach for the publishers who take place in this lucrative program.

