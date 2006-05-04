Mondial Translations & Interpreting Announces Translation Services Referral Program

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2006 --Mondial Translations & Interpreting (www.foreigntranslations.com) announces the launch of its Translation Services Referral Program. This program offers clients and approved partners the ability to generate commissions and ongoing revenues for their own companies for referring business to Mondial.



Mondial’s CEO, Ken Zwerdling, believes these partnerships will have long-term benefits for all parties involved. According to Zwerdling, “Our Referral Program offers that extra incentive for companies to share the Mondial name with others. So, ultimately, the company needing translation services receives accurate, on time and competitively priced, quality translations while the referring company is able to profit from the sale”.



By referring foreign language translation projects to Mondial, partners receive 12% of the initial gross project revenue. If Mondial receives additional work, from the same referred client, Mondial pays the referring company 8% of the gross revenue for each subsequent project.



The Referral Program provides Mondial an added avenue to expand into broader corporate markets. For more information on Mondial’s Referral Program or to become a partner, visit www.foreigntranslations.com/referral_prorgram.asp.



About us



Mondial Translations & Interpreting, Inc. (www.foreigntranslations.com) is a foreign language translation and localization agency specializing in the field of document translations, website localization and interpreting in over 75 different language combinations. With over 1000 translators located in 30 countries, Mondial’s expertise encompasses the disciplines of law, science, technology, internet, advertising, manufacturing, medicine, finance and software development. Mondial is on the General Services Administration (GSA) contract schedule with the Federal Government and is a Certified Woman Owned Small Business.



Mondial’s corporate headquarters are located in Greenville, SC, with regional offices in New York, NY and Daytona Beach, FL.

