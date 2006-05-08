Jumpions Has Tapped Into Legal Industry For Its Latest Executive Hiring

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 -- Inflatable games manufacturing company Jumpions, Inc. said this week that it has appointed Woodrow Pollock, Jr. as Managing Director and General Counsel, effective immediately.



Woodrow Pollock originally was general counsel to Doughboy Pools located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Thanks to his expertise in corporate management and product marketing and distribution, Woodrow Pollock has over the years been instrumental in the reorganization and growth of several companies.



Mr. Pollock will bring his more than 30 years of legal and business expertise to the company and assist in directing various aspects of the company. “We are happy to have Woodrow Pollock be part of our team. He has a lot of experience in the business and legal fields,” states Vaughn Martin, Co-Founder of Jumpions, Inc.



The company’s new 2006 catalog includes 3-in-1, 4-in-1 and 5-in-1 combos, bounces houses of many styles and themes, dry and wet slides, obstacle courses, water, sports and interactive games. Jumpions differs from its competition by quality, design and customer support. Due to new trends in the industry and public demands, the company is always working on new product designs and improving its existing product line.



For more information, visit http://www.jumpions.com or call 323-832-9848.



About Jumpions, Inc.

Jumpions, Inc. specializes in backyard inflatable products for parties. Its philosophy is to provide a great product at a reasonable price. The company’s catalog includes bouncers, slides, inflatable games, water games, obstacle courses and sports. What makes Jumpions different is its unique way of operating and relationships with its clients. The company not only makes inflatable products for its clients but also helps them to market and promote their business. Jumpions catalog is available at http://www.jumpions.com or can be obtained by calling 888-953-1333 or 323-832-9848



