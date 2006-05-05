RNmen.com Salutes Men in the Nursing Profession

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2006 -- In conjunction with the national observance of Nurses Week - May 6th through 12th, a web presence has been launched that seeks to raise the profile of some of the most dedicated men in America. These guys are registered nurses.



The mission of RNmen.com is to spotlight the superior benefits that the field of nursing has to offer men whether they are busily supporting a family or just beginning to choose a career. RNmen.com hopes to serve school counselors as a resource they can use to prove to teenage boys that nursing is cool.



Nationwide there is a critical shortage of nurses that will only deepen as millions of baby boomers reach their 60s and 70s to face growing health challenges. Nursing is the fastest growing segment of the health care industry from coast to coast. The majority of newspaper classifieds placed by hospitals are hiring nurses, yet less than 7% of all nurses in the United States are male. Even though the pay is good and the work steady, men usually ignore these ads because they simply never think of becoming a nurse.



Nursing offers men a myriad of career choices including acute care, research, anesthesia, sports medicine and management to name only a few. Today's nurses jump out of helicopters, staff hospital operating rooms, travel, set their own schedules, command excellent salaries, master highly technical equipment and, oh yeah, save lives. RNmen are just regular guys who regularly do extraordinary things.



