WorkingPerson.com Receives Webby Award Honoree Distinction in Retail Category

Lakeville, Indiana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2006 -- The Webby Awards, the leading international honors program for web sites, today recognized The Working Person’s Store website as Official Honoree, a distinction awarded that recognizes sites exhibiting remarkable achievements in web site content, structure, navigation, visual design, functionality, interactivity and overall experience.



Founded in 1996, The Webby Awards are known worldwide for its famous five-words-or-less acceptance speeches, and hailed as the “Online Oscars” by Time Magazine. The Webby Awards are selected from a field of 5,500 entries from over 40 countries and all 50 states. Awards are determined by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, a global organization with a membership that includes musician David Bowie, Internet inventor Vinton Cerf, Naked Chef Jamie Oliver, The Body Shop president Anita Roddick, “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening, Real Networks CEO Rob Glaser and fashion designer Max Azria.



“The Webby Awards honors outstanding web sites that are setting the standards for the internet,” said Tiffany Shlain, founder and ambassador of The Webby Awards. “The Working Person’s Store Official Honoree selection is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creators.”



“On behalf of everyone at The Working Person’s Store, we are incredibly pleased to have achieved this Webby Award, along with other notable Honoree’s such as The Gap, AutobyTel, Café Press and our regional friends at TireRack.com,” said Eric Deniger, President of The Working Person’s Store. “We’ve made great strides in all the areas judged by The Webby Awards, each facilitated from our customer’s input and with solutions provided by our Super Team members, as well as our friends at Reliable Penguin and Web Wise. We look forward to even greater achievements for the WorkingPerson.com site during the balance of 2006 and beyond.” Mr. Deniger added.



About: The Working Person’s Store



Established in 1995, The Working Person's Store is a multi-channel retailer dedicated to serving working people with a broad selection of durable, comfortable and affordable clothing, footwear and accessories at its flagship destination store located in Lakeville, Indiana, regional Industrial Shoe Mobile Division, and its Technology Center Campus located in Buchanan, Michigan, which supports the award winning website located online at www.workingperson.com.



The Working Person's Store represents leading work wear brands such as Carhartt, Dickies, Wrangler Jeans, Helly Hansen, Wigwam and Red Kap, as well as leading footwear and accessory brands such as Wolverine Shoes and Boots, Timberland Pro, Bates Footwear, Merrell Shoes, Doc Martens, Harley Davidson Footwear, Carolina Shoes and Boots, Caterpillar Boots, Chippewa Boots, Danner Boots, Georgia Boots, ECCO, Skechers, and many others.



About The Webby Awards:



Called the “Oscars of the Internet” by the New York Times, the Webby is the leading international award honoring excellence in Web design, creativity, usability and functionality. Established in 1996, the 10th Annual Webby Awards received over 5,500 entries from all 50 states and over 40 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: AOL; The Creative Group; Verizon; Adweek, Brandweek and Mediaweek magazines; Fortune; OnRequest Images; IDG; iStockphoto; American Marketing Association; PricewaterhouseCoopers; 2advanced Studios; MX Interactive and Museum of the Moving Image. For more information: www.webbyawards.com.



About the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS):

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences is dedicated to the creative, technical, and professional progress of the internet and interactive media. The Academy is an intellectually diverse organization that includes over 500 members consisting of leading experts in a diverse range of fields, such as musician David Bowie, Internet inventor Vinton Cerf, Naked Chef Jamie Oliver, The Body Shop president Anita Roddick, fashion designer Max Azria, “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening and Real Networks CEO Rob Glaser. The Webby Awards and The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences are registered trademarks of International Data Group. For more information, visit www.iadas.net.

