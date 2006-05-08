Hebert Confections Selects Enterprise 21 from Technology Group International

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 -- Toledo Ohio based Technology Group International (TGI), a leading ERP software solution provider, announced that Hebert Confections, LLC has selected Enterprise 21 ERP software as the replacement package for its existing legacy system.



Originally founded by Fredrick Hebert over eighty years ago, the New England based company has a long standing tradition of manufacturing traditional boxed chocolates, gourmet candies, chocolate bars, fudge and other confections. The company is now owned and operated by Longmeadow Capital, who distributes the fine Hebert product line through grocery, mass merchant trade, and through its own direct-store-delivery network and retail store.



When arriving at Hebert Confections, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Goodman, quickly discovered he needed to replace its existing software package with a robust manufacturing, inventory control, and accounting system. Goodman soon located IQ Consulting Services, a local consulting firm specializing in enterprise systems and selection projects. IQ Consulting Services helped Hebert Confections review Enterprise 21’s functionality to determine if the package was a good fit for the company and its operational needs.



Goodman listed the competitive advantages of TGI’s ERP software by stating their decision to select Enterprise 21 was based on the following criteria:



• Enterprise 21 provided robust financials and manufacturing functionality

• The manufacturing module was complete and flexible

• The financial applications were completely integrated and had data available for all necessary reports

• The system required no customizing and it provided all the necessary functionality from only one software vendor

• The product was available for installation with a straightforward implementation process

• Two demonstrations were enough to show Goodman and his team the full functionality Enterprise 21 offered and that the package was a best choice for his company.



Continuing the long tradition of the Hebert family, visits to The Candy Mansion remain a regular practice of many New England families. The Hebert team still continues to provide factory tours and holiday events to young and old visitors alike.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



