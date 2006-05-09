Onbelay Automotive Coatings Increases Operational Efficiency with Shoplogix’s Plantnode

Oakville, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 -- Shoplogix, a leading developer of intelligent performance management software, is pleased to announce that Onbelay Automotive, a leading industrial automotive e-coater, powder coater and assembler to Tier One automotive suppliers, has implemented Shoplogix Plantnode to help reduce costs and increase value add to their customers.



Onbelay Automotive Coatings based in Chatham, Ontario, installed Plantnode on both their E-coating and Power Coatings lines to identify production bottlenecks in their manufacturing process.



According to Aly Rahemtulla, President of Onbelay Automotive, “Plantnode is helping us streamline our operations by reducing downtimes and their impact on production, decreasing setup times, and automating our escalation processes to increase response times therefore lowering our total cost of production.”



President and CEO of Shoplogix, Kevin Dwyer added, "After a comprehensive 30 day product assessment, involving rigorous "stress testing" of Plantnode's functionality on the production line, Onbelay embraced our solution. The decision to move forward with Plantnode is a strong testimonial that highlights our ability to demonstrate real value in a short period of time. We are pleased to see our presence in the automotive industry expanding - particularly as it relates to process manufacturing. We look forward to working closely with the Onbelay team in leveraging the full value of our products.”



ABOUT ONBELAY

Onbelay Automotive Coatings Corp. is a leading industrial automotive e-coater, powder coater and assembler primarily serving the Tier One automotive suppliers. Onbelay’s capabilities include black epoxy e-coating and black epoxy powder coating using a cathodic system. The company also offers assembly and sub assembly services to its customers.



For more information visit, www.onbelayautomotive.com



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops intelligent performance management software that optimizes plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



