Digital Kanban ROI Ranked Best with Datacraft Solutions

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2006 --Datacraft Solutions has a vast client base including Pacific Scientific, Outokumpu, and Follett Ice. The Intelligent Supply Chain solution is growing exponentially. Matthew Marotta founded Datacraft Solutions, an application service provider that develops powerful software applications to automate complex business processes. Datacraft Solutions specializes in providing their clients with the tools they need to rapidly replace outdated manual systems with technology that speeds process flow and improves accuracy. Datacraft’s premier product, Signum has been developed around the Kanban concept of replenishment, and provides an invaluable tool for manufacturing companies to monitor process flow, lower administrative transaction costs, and improve decision-making ability.



According to Justin Diana, Chief Technology Officer, for Digital Kanban pioneer Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) based in Durham, North Carolina, “Lean ROI is based on metrics; primarily cold, hard, RELIABLE numbers. Distributed financial data or paper-driven reports are incomplete, at best. The concept of data centralization, introduced through the use of Digital Kanban, solves this problem. Financial, inventory and performance numbers, stored electronically in a single location and available to all relevant parties allows quick analysis and quantification of key ROI values.”



ROI Measurements for Digital Kanban include:



 Inventory Reduction

 Productivity

 Supplier Performance

 Stock Outs (reduction, elimination)

 Expediting (elimination)

 Efficient use of plant space

 Time to value (short implementation)

 Communication

 Visibility





According to Founder Matthew Marotta, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.” Other departments fully support the benefits of digital kanban as well.



