Litigation Solution, Inc. Continues Sales Expansion

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2006 --Litigation Solution, Inc. a regional leader in litigation support services including computer forensics, electronic discovery, document imaging, and trial support services for law firms and corporate legal departments today announced the expansion of its sales efforts with the appointment of four new sales consultants. The addition of the four new sales consultants effectively doubles the Litigation Solution sales staff in the Dallas – Fort Worth area.



The new sales staff will focus on expanding Litigation Solution’s client base and introducing new service offerings including; Forensic computer services, data recovery and electronic discovery services to new and existing accounts.



Joining the Fort Worth office as a sales consultant is Ms. Jeannetta Castle. Jeannetta is a Certified Legal Assistant with more than fourteen years’ experience, most recently with Cotten Schmdit, L.L.P., and has been recognized as the Fort Worth “Paralegal of the Year”; and is a Member of the State Bar of Texas.



Joining the Dallas office and covering the state of Texas are Ms. Michael Moffitt, Mr. Byron Spears and Ms. Lauren Rogers. Ms. Michael Moffitt has more than ten years’ experience and has provided paralegal services for ABA 100 law firms and Fortune 200 companies. Byron Spears joins Litigation Solution with more than ten years experience selling technology products for companies including Network Associates and Micrografx. Lauren Rogers is a Certified Paralegal with an undergraduate degree in Computer Science.



“Litigation Solution, Inc. has a stellar reputation for service, excellent partners, and an expanding professional sales consulting organization to further grow our customer base, “ said Terry Vaughan, CEO of Litigation Solution, Inc. “We have continued to invest in our staff, technology and equipment to insure we can support and service our clients at the highest levels.”



About Litigation Solution, Inc.

Litigation Solution Inc., founded in 1994 to provide copy and administrative services to law firms and corporate legal departments, today provides litigation support services including computer forensics, electronic discovery, document imaging, and trial support services including; imaging and copy services, audio visual services and graphics services for law firms and corporate legal departments. As one of the few companies with Licensed Private Investigators and Certified Forensic Computer Examiners on staff, Litigation Solution is fully compliant with the Texas laws for computer evidence collection and provides expert witness services for forensic matters.



