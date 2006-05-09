CAM Launches New Online Network for Intended for Streaming Content Delivery

Bevelry Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2006 --CAM Business Solutions, has launched Xhaled, an advertising-supported broadband network delivering a range of free programming, including original series developed exclusively for online broadcast.



Xhaled launches with a line-up of original content and new shows that are companions to popular programming that is currently doing well in the online distribution market as well as fresh new show formats. In the coming months, Xhaled will also become a distribution outlet for independently created projects.



The first original programming via Xhaled.com will be “TheMySpaceShow.com”. Featuring interviews with celebrities, entertainers, businesses and artist with a presence on “MySpace.com”. The content will be hosted on and aired on Xhaled.com. All video hosted on Xhaled.com will be re-distributable via html code.

