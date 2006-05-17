BMC Capital Provides Financing for $1.5M Purchase of the Compass Group USA Building in Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided long term, fixed rate mortgage financing for the purchase of the Compass Group USA building located at 440 Allied Drive in Nashville, Tennessee.



Tim Kinney, Vice President with BMC Capital in Atlanta, arranged the financing. Kathy Heshelow, President of Legacy Real Estate and Investments represented the buyer and Steve Regenstreif of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205



(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com





Or visit www.bmccapital.com







