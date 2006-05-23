BMC Capital Provides $1.3M Financing for Purchase of Greenwich Apartments

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided $1,300,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the 58 unit Greenwich Apartments. The multi-family property is located at 5120 Suder Avenue in Toledo, Ohio. BMC Capital’s, Gavin Pike, arranged an 80% loan-to-value mortgage with a five-year fixed rate that featured an interest rate below 7 percent and an amortization period of 30 years. BMC Capital is a leading lender in the Ohio market and plans on funding more than 50 loans in the state in 2006.



Gavin Pike is Vice President of BMC Capital’s Ohio office and coordinated the financing on behalf of the borrower. Dick and Bruce Smenner of Re/Max Real Estate Central represented the seller on this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



