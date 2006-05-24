BMC Capital Provides $2.4M for Purchase of Kensington and Lauriston Apartments in Tacoma, WA

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided $2,374,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of two Tacoma, Washington apartment buildings. The 38- unit Kensington Apartments is located at 235 Tacoma Avenue South. The 25-unit Lauriston Apartments is located at 247 Tacoma Avenue South. BMC Capital originates hundreds of loans each year and plans on funding more than fifty Washington properties in 2006.



Glen Gioseffi is Vice President of BMC Capital’s Seattle office and coordinated the financing on behalf of the borrowers. They were represented by George Miller of Marcus & Millichap on this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



