BMC Capital Provides $2.3M Financing for Purchase of Missouri Meadows

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided $2,300,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the 62-unit Missouri Meadows Apartments. This multi-family property is located at 3501 West Missouri Avenue. BMC Capital originates hundreds of loans each year and plans on funding more than fifty Arizona properties in 2006.



Mike Callis, Vice President with BMC Capital, coordinated the financing on behalf of the purchaser. Todd Hoffman of the Hoffman Real Estate Group represented the purchaser. Robin Horga of the Highland Investment Group represented the seller.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



