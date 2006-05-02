MailFoundry Archive Tackles Tough Email Compliance Issues For Under $2000

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2006 --MailFoundry today announced MailFoundry Archive, the first all-in-one email archive appliance starting under $2,000.00. MailFoundry Archive provides an enterprise class email archive system with powerful search and recovery tools which are easy to use and very affordable. MailFoundry Archive is compatible with all email systems and features offsite backup for limitless storage and disaster recovery needs.



"Email archive began as an enterprise issue driven by compliance concerns,” said David C. Troup, Founder and CEO of MailFoundry, “But now email archive has become a tactical tool used by large and small businesses alike for HR issues, customer relations and even data recovery in the event of a lost laptop or crashed hard drive.”



The MailFoundry Archive appliance is a crucial component for solving the increasing concerns surrounding email management and compliance with such laws as Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), and other industry regulations. MailFoundry Archive captures email traffic in real time, and when combined with the offsite backup and disaster recovery service, can handle email storage indefinitely.



“This is a landmark product for those who need to not only archive their email, but also have a realtime backup of their communications with the benefits of offsite disaster recovery.” said Mr. Troup. “Using MailFoundry Archive, you will no longer have to second guess whether your email is instantly searchable and recoverable for any reason that may arise. MailFoundry Archive gives CEO’s and CFO’s the tools they need to meet their corporate responsibilities.”



The MailFoundry Archive appliance is available in three models, the 1500, 2500 and 3500. MailFoundry Archive 1500 ($1,999) is recommended for up to 100 users. The 2500 ($3,999) is recommended for up to 400 users and the MailFoundry Archive 3500 ($7,999) is recommended for up to 1000 users. Offsite backup and disaster recovery is available starting at $9.95/month per Gigabyte of storage.



MailFoundry, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is a provider of email security and management solutions available both as network appliance based solutions and managed services solutions that protect more than two million mailboxes worldwide.



MailFoundry will be exhibiting at Interop in Las Vegas, NV from May 2-4 at booth 604.



MailFoundry can be reached at 1-888-302-MAIL (6245), or online at http://www.MailFoundry.com. Press inquiries via email at pr2006@mailfoundry.com.



Pricing listed for North America.