SetupBuilder 5 on Microsoft Digital Locker Channel

Muelheim, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2006 --We are proud to announce that our SetupBuilder 5 Installation System is one of the first accepted products on the new Microsoft Digital Locker Channel.



https://digitallocker.windowsmarketplacelabs.com



Microsoft has recently disclosed that Digital Locker will be tightly integrated with its newly designed, highly-popular Windows Marketplace. Additionally, there will be full integration into the Vista OS when this launches in early 2007.



"Today we are in a better position than ever to continue our development work and produce ground breaking installation systems meeting the current and future requirements", said Friedrich Linder, CEO of Lindersoft. "With a focus on customer satisfaction and continual improvement, our SetupBuilder user base continues to increase rapidly".



What is SetupBuilder?

SetupBuilder 5 is a powerful and easy to use Installation Authoring and Configuration Management environment for developers and organizations deploying applications to the Microsoft Windows Platform, including Windows x64 and Windows Vista.



For more information, please visit:

http://www.lindersoft.com/sb5.htm



Lindersoft's customer list continues to include leaders in aerospace, commercial banking, defense, entertainment, federal government, financial services, health care, high technology, insurance, pharmaceuticals, retail, securities, and telecommunications.



Pricing and Availability

SetupBuilder 5 costs $399.00 for a royalty-free usage license. A trial version is available. For more information, visit http://www.lindersoft.com.



About Lindersoft

Lindersoft develops, markets and supports software installation products and data compression solutions for programmers working in Windows. Every day, millions of computers all over the world run software that was built or installed using Lindersoft's products. The company's client roster includes one-third of the Fortune Global 500. We have formed OEM relationships with software development firms around the world. Lindersoft can be reached through its web site, http://www.lindersoft.com/.



