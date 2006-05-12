Linux+ (XK0-002): New and improved uCertify Exam Simulation available now.

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2006 --uCertify, a premier IT certification exam preparation tools provider, announces the release of its upgraded Exam Simulation PrepKit for CompTIA’s Linux+ certification exam (XK0-002).



The Linux + certification validates Technical competency in using Linux operating system. The exam XK0-002, a vendor neutral exam, is the only requirement for Linux+ certification.



The PrepKit contains questions, quizzes, study notes, articles, how tos... i.e. everything a candidate needs to get certified. Following the exam's objectives, the PrepKit covers all the topics on installation, operation, administration and trouble shooting in a Linux environment.



“This PrepKit has been receiving overwhelming response from the students. It has already proved its worth, as many students have got benefited from it and have succeeded as certified professionals. The success that this PrepKit saw in so short a time encourages us to upgrade and make it even more beneficial. This will prove to be a useful tool for all exam seekers who are determined to take this exam,” said Mark Smith, Director Product Management, uCertify.



This upgraded PrepKit is so prepared that it provides 6 mock tests that reflect the real pattern of the exam and prepare the students to face the actual exam. These tests contain 420 realistic questions including 125 pop quiz questions. The fully interactive pop quiz makes it easy for the candidates to learn the technical terms, concepts and definitions, etc., that are essential for any exam. The realistic questions help understand the details of Linux technology. In addition to these, more than 90 study notes will provide in-depth knowledge of the technology and related technical issues.



A detailed score sheet is provided after the tests with a topic wise analysis of the candidate’s performance. The student can review the test and can see the explanation for the correct as well as incorrect answers. This helps avoid any confusion and concentrate more on areas difficult to him.



The PrepKit is an outcome of sincere research by a panel of experts who are all certified professionals themselves. This ensures success not only in the exam but also in the candidate's upcoming career as an IT professional.



This upgraded PrepKit comes with full money back guarantee: It assures 100% success, but if in an unfortunate condition a student fails, we will refund his money. For more details, just click here: http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



A free to download version with 30 questions and 18 explanatory notes is available on this link: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/XK0-002.html



About uCertify



Founded in 1996, uCertify has earned great reputation among the IT community as a research organization and developer of quality study material for IT certifications. The constant research, training and development that the company takes up have benefited students all over the world. It specializes in exam preparation solutions for certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. More information about uCertify is available on http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html



