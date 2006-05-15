“New You, New Business”: Exhibition Showcase in Hove, Sussex

Chichester, West Sussex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --A series of workshops, presentations and exhibitions tailored towards the business requirements of women is being held in Hove Town Hall on Saturday 20th May 2006.



“New You, New Business” is themed around women thinking of going into business or who need a platform to showcase an existing business. The objective is to kick start and support women who want to start a new business or want to exhibit and raise the profile of their business. The event will provide all the information resources and support that they need to build confidence and take the first leap into the business world.



“The main aim of the event is for people to have fun” explains organiser Anne Sherrington. “We didn’t want to go down one traditional workshop/seminar route although they are valuable vehicles in their own right. We wanted to add a sense of fun and pleasure to learning, remove the mystique around starting a business, make it informative but most of all make it fun! I have loved organising the event. We have already had an enormously positive response to it. If the feedback so far is an indication to its success then I don’t think it will be our last”



The format of the day is based around a schedule of workshops which can be booked prior to the event and range from financial guidance to speaking with confidence. Around these are a number of other activities – some that are not related to starting a business but which provide a platform for businesses already established. “We have all sorts of businesses showcasing their product from alternative therapies such as reflexology and Indian Head massage to wine tasting” Anne continues. Part of the objective of the event is to be able to provide a presentation area and all the necessary support at a very competitive price. Finance is always a factor in business and we wanted to be able to provide this resource to enable everyone to participate. We are also offering wine tasting and refreshments as well as a networking session from 1-2pm. Whilst this event is aimed at women in business, men are very welcome. There is something for everyone. We’re even making the launch ceremony go with a bang!”



Launched in February 2006, Link-Events Media Ltd is a company dedicated to helping other businesses. Anne Sherrington and Ian Cornford actively work towards helping companies of all sizes to raise their profiles and increase their presence in the business arena. Link-Events also run regular “express-link” networking meetings in the Brighton and Hove area and have plans for “skills-link” workshops in the future enabling business owners to look at all the aspects that require an effective and productive working philosophy including how to move their business forward. “Our aim is to help businesses expand their network and raise their profile” Anne continues. “We enjoy helping people, knowing that we have helped play a part in supporting new enterprise and we know and appreciate how hard it is to keep your head above water in the business world. We think we can make a real difference to new business.”



