BMC Capital Provides $2.4M Financing for Purchase of Northview Condominiums

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided $2,400,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the 72-unit Northview Condominiums located at 4100 North Street in Nacogdoches, Texas. BMC Capital’s Keith Van Arsdale comments, “We have many programs that provide attractive loan terms for tertiary markets such as Nacogdoches.” The loan was arranged to have an 80% loan-to-value mortgage with an interest rate in the mid six percent range and a 30-year amortization.



Keith Van Arsdale is Director of BMC Capital’s Southwest Operations and is based in Houston, Texas. He coordinated the financing on behalf of the borrower, NineKids Northview, LP. Hank Taylor was the commercial real estate broker on this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



