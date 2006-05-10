Lunarpages Sponsors HostChart's $10,000 Programmer's Challenge!!

Clover, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2006 --HostChart.com is proud to welcome Lunarpages the industry leading web hosting company, as a Premium Sponsor for HostChart's Programmer's Challenge.



Lunarpages is intimately involved with the webmaster community and boasts an open community forum with more than 16,000 members and hosts over 100,000 customers. Lunarpages was the first sponsor of the Programmer's Challenge acknowledging the value and longevity of this program which will benefit charities and web developers everywhere.



The Programmer's Challenge allows developers to showcase their skills while competing against the some of the best talents that the international web developer community has to offer. "This is the first of it's kind competition at this level" says Rodney Ringler the Event Organizer, "and with $10,000 in cash and prizes it ensures this event will draw some of the best website designers from around the world."



The Programmer's Challenge starts July 1st and will run for 6 weeks. On August 21st the winner along with the top 10 Finalists will be announced and awarded $10,000 in cash and prizes. The event will showcase numerous contest categories and the winning web site will be donated to a national charitable organization.



Seven of the ten sponsor slots are already filled however HostChart is still looking for a Website Design company, Online marketing company and a Forum Board. Please email sales@hostchart.com if you are interested in being a sponsor company of the Programmer's Challenge.



HostChart.com:

HostChart is a leading web hosting resource where you can compare thousands of web hosts, and read hosting news, articles, and interviews. You can read and post reviews of your web hosting company and use an extensive tool set to evaluate your web host. HostChart will also move your website for FREE and assist you in disputes with your hosting company. Visit us here - http://www.hostchart.com.



LunarPages:

Lunarpages is the world's leading web hosting provider and has earned multiple awards for uptime, customer service and reliability. Lunarpages offers multiple domain hosting services on shared unix and windows platforms as well as several dedicated server hosting options. Since 2000 Lunarpages has been the trusted choice for small business to enterprise level hosting by the world's web developer community.