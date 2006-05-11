SiberLogic Releases Version 6 of SiberSafe XML CMS, including SiberSafe DITA Edition, and SiberSafe S1000D Edition

Concord, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2006 --SiberLogic, a leading provider of innovative XML content technology today releases Version 6 of SiberSafe XML CMS, including SiberSafe DITA Edition, and SiberSafe S1000D Edition. The SiberSafe content management product range is the only solution on the market today that combines a mature, feature-rich XML CMS with knowledge modeling technology for ontology/taxonomy management.



SiberSafe is built for teams

SiberSafe XML CMS provides a robust and productive environment for authoring teams producing complex, evolving documentation using XML. Designed specifically for collaborative authoring and review, SiberSafe increases the efficiency of XML content development, maintenance, and retrieval – across teams, across organizations, and across linguistic boundaries.



SiberSafe supports all major authoring and publication tools, and any JDBC-compliant database, making it the most versatile and flexible XML content management solution available.



New in SiberSafe V6

With V6, SiberSafe delivers major new functionality to help documentation teams – whether five authors or 500 – get more done, more quickly and easily than ever:

•Reduce content authoring costs with SiberSafe Communicator, a fully-integrated full-featured no-cost XML Editor, ideal for teams that need additional authoring capacity, or that have not yet made their XML authoring tool decision.

•Save time and effort with our comprehensive FrameMaker integration. All SiberSafe functionality is now directly accessible from FrameMaker 7.2 via menus and context-sensitive commands.

•Increase throughput via new browser-based review functionality. Managers can now add collaborative content reviewers to the documentation process without additional third-party license fees.

•Streamline content processes and performance with a host of new features, such as automated performance-related diagnostic tools; configurable online dashboard buttons; expanded command line interface functionality; even tighter integration between content and workflow; support for legacy publication drivers; and more.



Browse the full feature list at http://www.siberlogic.com/sibersafe to discover why SiberSafe V6 is the CMS of choice for technical documentation teams.



SiberSafe V6 Editions

The following Editions are also available as V6:

-SiberSafe DITA Edition

-SiberSafe S1000D Edition

-SiberSafe XML Reviewer



SiberSafe Knowledge Modeling Extension

Our innovative RDF/OWL-based knowledge modeling technology for ontology/taxonomy management is now available via the SiberSafe Knowledge Modeling application extension.



Pricing and evaluation

Pricing information and volume discounts on both full product and upgrade licenses are available at http://www.siberlogic.com/pickup/page.asp?id=11.



Evaluate SiberSafe V6 on- or offline at http://www.siberlogic.com/evaluation/.



More information: http://www.siberlogic.com/sibersafe/



Press contact:

Sandi Castle

Director, Marketing & Communications

SiberLogic, Inc.

(+1) 905 761 7334 x235

sandi@siberlogic.com



About SiberLogic

SiberLogic is a leading provider of innovative XML content technology. SiberSafe, our flagship product, is the only solution on the market today that integrates a mature and robust XML content management system with an RDF/OWL-based semantic enablement platform, dramatically increasing the efficiency of both the content development and retrieval processes.



Designed specifically for technical authoring teams, SiberSafe streamlines the capture, packaging and delivery of knowledge from those who own it (such as product designers), to those who need it (such as operators, support specialists, and maintenance engineers), with full support for industry standards that include DocBook, DITA, S1000D, and SCORM.



With customer installations serving teams of five to 500 authors in defense, aerospace, finance, manufacturing, and technology, SiberSafe is emerging as a class-leading, sophisticated, scaleable, yet cost-effective solution for managing the content and knowledge within corporate and technical publications.



