MailFoundry Declares 2006 : “The Year Of The False Positive”

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2006 --Today, MailFoundry CEO and Founder, David C. Troup declared 2006 : “The Year Of The False Positive’ - referencing the anti-spam industry’s term for legitimate email that is accidentally identified as spam. In the first quarter of 2006, MailFoundry surveyed new users who were switching from their old anti-spam system to MailFoundry to examine how widespread the false positive problem is and also to get a handle on the real impact on business operations. “The false positive is the dirty little secret of the anti-spam industry.” said Mr. Troup.



“Since late last year, we’ve seen a trend of customers switching to our technology specifically to reduce their false positives. Some were loosing email at a rate of 1 in 30; for every 30 new messages in their inbox, they lost one to their spam filter.” said Mr. Troup. “With the average business user receiving 100 messages per day, the number of false positives inherent in many anti-spam solutions is intolerable. Who wants to look at their inbox and be unsure if they’re receiving all of their important emails?”



MailFoundry staff also discovered that some users were actually spending more time looking in their quarantine for lost emails than the time spent deleting the spam before they had a anti-spam system.



“It’s not an issue of spam filters being too aggressive, it’s a by-product of anti-spam systems based on heuristics or scoring software.” remarked Matt Patterson, Product Engineer for MailFoundry. “These systems are guessing at spam and guessing isn’t good enough, especially when businesses depend on the realtime delivery of their email for sales, customer support and other mission critical business issues.”



MailFoundry’s anti-spam system is based on next generation, targeted spam rules created a team of anti-spam editors who work 24x7x365 reviewing spam attacks. New rule updates are sent out and automatically applied every 5 minutes - sometimes sooner depending on the new spam volume. As a result of the targeted rule set, MailFoundry has the lowest false positive rates in the anti-spam industry, less than 1 in 1 million for over four years running.



“An early MailFoundry customer, a health care provider, had only one reported false positive in four years of service.” smiled Mr. Troup, “I don’t want their physicians guessing about my healthcare anymore than they want us guessing about the fate their email.”



