Encompix ERP Software Profiled in Canadian Machine Tool Dealer Magazine

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2006 --Waterloo, Ontario-based Systematix, a world class designer and manufacturer of factory automation machinery, including specialty robotic assembly and test systems for the plastics, electronics, window and door, and automotive industries, has seen tighter margins and shorter lead times. In the absence of good cost control and financial reporting, the company began a search for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, a manufacturing journalist who profiled Systematix and its selection of Encompix ETO ERP in Canadian Machine Tool Dealer Magazine, “It seems the only constant in the manufacturing sector is change, and Systematix has seen major changes in the past two years.”



“I was pretty much helpless. I decided the highest priority was to put in place tools that could get us accurate and timely financial information, and we quickly zeroed in on Encompix,” said Richard Neidert, president of Systematix. The firm went live in June, 2005, and reports having greater data visibility than in the past. The company also has seen significantly improved accountability. With more timely financial information, Niedert is able to hold his product managers more accountable for keeping their bids up-to-date and tracking estimate-to-complete information. According to Cutler, managing to the bottom line is absolutely critical. “With margins as thin as they are today, any company that doesn’t carefully manage its resources will not be successful,” he said.



About Encompix



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



