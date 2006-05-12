Squamish Fire Rescue Launches FDM CAD System

North Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2006 --FDM Software Ltd., North America’s leading developer of Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) safety software, announced today that Squamish Fire Rescue went live on the implementation of their FDM Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.



Located in the RCMP Detachment’s Dispatch Centre, the CAD system fully integrates with FDM Records Management System for shortened response times and increased data accuracy. “Until now, Squamish Fire Rescue used different systems for records management and dispatch services,” says Fire Chief Ray Saurette. “Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Steve Virgint, emergency call data is now automatically updated in our records management system. We’ve eliminated duplicate data entry and simplified our reporting requirements to the District and Province.”



Chief Saurette continues, “As Squamish grows, we are well-positioned to provide superior service to our community and the Sea-to-Sky corridor in the run-up to the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.”



“Squamish Fire Rescue has always focused on emerging technology to ensure the continued safety of their community,” says President Ed Colin, “This two-year project marks completion of a total enterprise solution, and we’re proud they selected FDM Software.”



FDM’s Computer Aided dispatch is a fully configurable, scalable and easy-to-use system for emergency dispatch and multi-jurisdictional responses. With its failsafe reliability, FDM CAD dispatches the right information to the right people at the right time. It is FDM Software’s 10th CAD implementation in British Columbia.



About Squamish Fire Rescue

The service is staffed by career and paid-on-call members stationed at two fire halls. Squamish Fire Rescue provides emergency and rescue services, as well as comprehensive fire and life safety programs. SFR responds to fire and road rescue incidents in the Squamish district, from Furry Creek to the Culliton Creek area.



About FDM Software Ltd.

FDM Software Ltd. is an innovative provider of enterprise software solutions to Fire and EMS agencies for information management. For more than 15 years, FDM has provided Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management and GIS Analyst solutions to more than 200 public safety agencies in North America. Based in North Vancouver, B.C., FDM also has offices in Ontario, and the states of Washington and Utah.



Media contact:



Linda Flegel – Communications Manager

Telephone: 604-986-9941

E-mail: lflegel@fdmsoft.com

Website: www.fdmsoft.com



