Take Control over your Storage Space with new Features in WebAsyst Document Depot Upgrade

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2006 --WebAsyst LLC Announces Upgrade To Document Depot - the company’s powerful and popular online document management tool (http://www.webasyst.net/document-depot.htm). WebAsyst ™ has added User Quotas and two useful enhancements to the Send Email and Version Control functions of the file management application.



The main feature of this upgrade is User Quotas. Primary purpose in specifying quotas for individual users is to control resource usage on your web server. Every time user uploads a new file, Document Depot compares the total storage space occupied by all files owned by this user with the allocated quota. If the quota is exceeded, the upload operation is prohibited.



In addition, an enhancement to the Version Control feature was implemented which significantly expands users’ capabilities while collaboratively working on document editing; namely, to allow multiple users to work on the same files.



The original Version Control feature allowed storing unlimited number of old files, which eventually decreases your total available space on a web server. Now, with this enhancement, users can specify the number of old file versions to be stored. When a new file version is uploaded, the oldest file version will be automatically replaced.



“With the introduction of User Quotas and this enhancement to the Version Control feature, users have even more control over their storage space. This should help them manage their total space limit,” says Vladimir Tuporshin, Managing Director of WebAsyst LLC.



The other enhancement applies to Send Email function, meaning that now users can customize Sender Name and Email properties for all outgoing email messages; e.g., every outgoing message can be "signed" uniquely by the sender. Previously, senders used the same Name and Email for all messages.



“Recently our clients requested us to introduce this feature at the earliest possible date. We had already this function planned for implementation in one of the future releases, but decided to introduce it with this upgrade in order to fulfill the needs of our customers,” says Vladimir Tuporshin, Managing Director of WebAsyst LLC.



For more information and a free trial of WebAsyst products, please visit www.webasyst.net.



Communicate. Collaborate. Succeed.

©WebAsyst LLC 2006