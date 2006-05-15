EPAM Systems selected to IAOP’s “The Global Outsourcing 100”

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --EPAM Systems (www.epam.com) is proud to announce its selection to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ (IAOP) first-ever listing of the world's top 100 outsourcing service providers – “The Global Outsourcing 100”. EPAM is listed in the category of “Top Offshoring Providers” - a distinction given to a subset of the Global 100, comprised of the world’s 30 foremost providers of offshore services to US based enterprises. The sublisting will appear in the May 29th issue of FORTUNE® magazine.



The companies were selected through an extensive application process covering 18 criteria, including revenue growth, number of employees, the skills and training of their workforce, the number of technical and business certifications they have secured, the track record of the management team, and their quality of customer service.



With its strong presence in both the US and EU, geo-diverse software development and delivery centers (in Russia, Hungary, Belarus and Ukraine), exceptional expertise in a number of verticals and dynamic growth EPAM becomes a proud member of “The Top Offshoring Providers” list. “The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals is pleased to recognize EPAM Systems as one of the world’s top outsourcing service providers for 2006,” – noted Michael F. Corbett, Executive Director, IAOP.



Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM CEO and President, said: “In January 2006 EPAM was named the No.1 IT outsourcing company of “Top 5 To Watch in Central and Eastern Europe” and included into the global “Top 10 Specialty Application Development Leaders” by CMP-CyberMedia and neoIT. The prestigious award from the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals extends the industry recognition of EPAM’s excellence in software engineering. We are very pleased to receive this award and will continue to deliver value and integrity to our clients worldwide”.



About IAOP

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) is the global, standard-setting organization and advocate for the outsourcing profession. IAOP’s global membership encompasses almost 200 organizations from around the world representing almost every industry segment and functional activity. In total, more than 37,000 individuals working in the field of outsourcing are members or subscribers.



About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering outsourcing services. In January 2006, for the second consecutive year, EPAM was named No.1 of "Top 5 to Watch in Central and Eastern Europe" on the "Global Services 100" list by CMP-CyberMedia's Global Services Magazine and neoIT. Founded in 1993, EPAM maintains North American headquarters in Lawrenceville, NJ and European headquarters in Budapest, Hungary as well as support and delivery operations in UK and Germany. EPAM software development centers are located in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Hungary.



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShields, Schlumberger and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, Hyperion, BEA Systems and Microsoft.

