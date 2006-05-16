The MACK Group, LLC Completes the Asbestos Abatement of Several Buildings Located in Belmar, New Jersey

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2006 --May 2006 - The MACK Group, LLC (website http://www.mackgrp.com ) recently completed the asbestos abatement of five (5) buildings located in Belmar, New Jersey.



The five buildings consisted of three houses and a one story and three story commercial building. Asbestos abatement needed to be completed on the 5 buildings prior to their demolition. The project consisted of the asbestos abatement of asbestos containing materials including roofing, flashing, transite siding, wall board, floor tile and window caulk. The developer plans to build a town home community on the property following demolition of all existing structures.



The MACK Group, LLC accomplished this asbestos abatement and removal project on schedule and without injury.



About the Mack Group, LLC

The MACK Group, LLC is an asbestos abatement and demolition contractor that operates on a nationwide basis but predominantly in NJ, NY, PA, DE, CT, MA, MD, WV, NC, GA, and SC. Services include asbestos abatement, asbestos removal, demolition, Terminator flooring removals, Shot Blast/Blastrac services, asbestos siding removal, asbestos consulting and fluorescent bulb and ballast recycling services.



