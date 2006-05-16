Cleveland Importer & Distributor of Fine Foods Euro USA Acquires Virginia Based Importer Gourm-E-Co

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2006 --Euro-USA, Northern Ohio’s premier supplier of fine and imported gourmet foods and seafood announces the acquisition of Gourm-E-Co Imports, a Virginia-based importer and distributor of specialty foods. Currently, Euro USA’s inventory consists of over 4,000 items ranging from affinage cheese to exclusive Italian pasta to 40-year aged vinegar, seafood and more. The combined assets of the two companies will provide Euro USA’s customers with access to more than 6,000 items.



“We are immensely excited about the new partnership and the opportunities that it presents,” says Duff O’Donnell, Euro USA’s President and CEO. “We are looking forward to an increasingly profitable relationship which will only benefit our existing customers.”



Duff O’Donnell founded Euro USA in 1986. In 1997 Euro USA merged with Navillus Seafood Co. Currently, Euro USA distributes to restaurants, grocery stores and other

distributors throughout the state of Ohio as well as into northeast Michigan, northwest Pennsylvania, northern Kentucky, central Indiana as well as Chicago, IL. Euro USA is housed in a 50,000 square-foot, state-of-the art warehouse in Cleveland, Ohio.



Gourm-E-Co Imports was founded in 1973 and has been one of the largest specialty food distributors in the Mid-Atlantic region, delivering products to retailers and institutional

customers from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania through to Atlanta, Georgia. Euro USA will be doing business in those markets as Euro USA, VA.



Euro USA will be at booth #2360 at the prestigious New York Fancy Food Show, July 9th through July 11th, 2006.



The 5th Annual Euro-USA Food Show will take place Tuesday, September 12th, 2006 in Cleveland, Ohio. Over 100 vendors will be on hand to show, discuss, and sample their wares.



For more information on Euro USA, visit http://www.eurousa.net/

