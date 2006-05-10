TASTE Specialty Foods enters Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV-- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2006 --TASTE Specialty Foods sells unique products to consumers and wholesalers alike. Our range of products include; Smoked Meats and Bacons, Alaskan Smoked Salmon, Caspian and Farmed Caviars, Premium Spices, Truffle Oils and Wild & Exotic Game to name a few. Since we focus on the freshest quality products, we source directly from individual ranches, farms, lakes and growers ensuring the highest quality and freshness available. Our products are unique and offer experimental and curious food lovers a chance to explore their palate.



Las Vegans enjoy growth within the culinary world already, but never with the TASTE level of availability, uniqueness, quality and variety for quite a while. Celebrity Chefs, innovative fine-dining, professional institutes, world-class events and conventions have all made Las Vegas a food lover’s paradise.



While TASTE plans on selling products up and down the Las Vegas Strip, we also focus on accommodating the local community. TASTE products are available throughout Las Vegas via the internet at (www.tastefoods.com), phone orders at (702) 733.6789 and a seasonal catalog with local and national delivery 6 days a week. “We invite new customers to reach out and seek something different, nouveau and interesting” Our products are perfect for any occasion from entertaining to everyday fine home dining.



For more information please contact Helga Smith at (702)733-6789 PST or smith@tastefoods.com

