Hostirian Awarded Top Five Winner by HostReview

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2006 --Hostirian ( http://www.hostirian.com ) a leading customer centric Web Hosting provider based in the Midwest since 1995, today announced that is has received HostReview’s 2006 Web Host Awards as Top Ten Award Winner, Fastest Growing Company ( http://www.hostreview.com/top5.html ) According to HostReview.com “The Fastest Growing awards are intended to showcase fast-moving companies that are increasing quickly in size and prestige.”



In response to customer demand, over the last six months Hostirian has expanded its’ Maryland Heights Data Center, acquired 5,000 square feet of data center space at St. Louis’s Broadband Exchange Building, brought up a MetroEthernet connection between the above locations at GigE speed, upgraded conditioned power availability, added air handlers, enhanced switching fabric and expanded its Disaster Recovery offerings to include Contingency Workplace. New service offerings include low cost dedicated servers, Hosting Partner status by Red Hat, OS Patch Management, Performance reporting with notification and Managed/hosted Microsoft Exchange.



“We are delighted to be recognized by HostReview for the growth of our infrastructure and expanded services in the data center and web hosting industry. By maintaining a singular focus on the customer experience, we have been able to deliver ongoing operational excellence on the client’s behalf so that we are able to grow with them” said Hostirian’s Steve Szachta. “National, regional and local appreciate access to a top flight technology service deliver platform and really count on our knowing their name’s and applications from our support engineers” Szachta continued.



This is Hostirian’s first appearance on the HostReview’s Top 10 Web Hosting Awards.



Hostirian ( http://www.hostirian.com ) is a wholly owned business unit of River City Internet Group ( http://www.rcig.net ), providing premium hosting, complex hosting , managed services and collocation services through its’ multiple carrier class facilities, supported by online tools and personalized attention to client’s needs. Located in St. Louis, Missouri renowned to be perfectly centered and remarkably connected. Servers and applications are monitored by an onsite 24x7x365 NOC staffed by trained engineers. Clients include Web 2.0 search engine Ice Rocket, Interstate Bakeries, IntraISP, and CDM Sports.



