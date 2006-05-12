Sell Safely With Shop-Script Software

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- WebAsyst LLC Announces Upgrade To Shop-Script Software - the company's successful shopping cart software for creating and managing ecommerce online stores. Now Shop-Script PREMIUM and Shop-Script PRO have even more shipping and payment modules, plus important enhancements have been made into the News management function and product security features.



WebAsyst LLC is committed to deliver quality products that will be cost-effective, useful for customer, and which is the most important, secure. That is why one of our main priorities is to enhance security features to protect our customers' scripts and databases from unauthorized access.



Shop-Script products now have improved data validation and invulnerability to XSS attacks and SQL injections, customers have a choice to protect registration and checkout forms with a Confirmation Code and finally there is customer email validation. Such facilities should provide your shopping cart with higher level of protection thus making your selling experience more enjoyable.



"While your store becomes more and more popular, it could become a point of interest for hackers who are willing to get access to your store or to fill your database with objectionable content. Unfortunately this is inevitable. Understanding this, we are paying a lot of attention to Shop-Script software security and invulnerability to hacker attacks," says Vladimir V. Tuporshin, Lead Developer of Shop-Script products.



Also with this upgrade Shop-Script customers get a bigger variety of shipping modules: real-time shipping rates calculation with FedEx Ground and FedEx Express and real-time shipping rates calculation with DHL. But for those customers who do not have accounts with these shipping carriers WebAsyst LLC introduced InterShipper shipping module that allows real-time shipping rates calculation with major shipping carriers: UPS, USPS, FedEx and DHL. Customers should only apply for InterShipper account to enable shipping quotes with all carriers mentioned above.



In addition to new shipping modules WebAsyst LLC decided to provide its customers with two more payment modules: now Shop-Script PREMIUM and Shop-Script PRO support integration with PayPal Website Payments Pro (Direct Payment and Express Checkout) and CCAvenue payment gateway.



"We have customers in more than 45 countries and this number is rapidly growing that is why we felt it was time to add more shipping and payment modules to Shop-Script commercial software to satisfy the needs of our current customers and potential ones," says Vladimir V. Tuporshin, Lead Developer of Shop-Script products.



More information about Shop-Script PREMIUM and Shop-Script PRO can be found at http://www.shop-script.com

