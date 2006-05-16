Robert Welch University Seeks "Classics" Instructors to Teach Online

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2006 --Robert Welch University, an online university in Appleton, Wisconsin, is seeking several qualified instructors of Classical Languages and Classical Studies to join its faculty of nearly 20 distinguished adjunct professors. The university is proud of its conservative values and its commitment to providing a traditional Liberal Arts education.



Students in the Associate’s Degree program in Liberal Arts take two introductory courses in Latin, Greek or Biblical Hebrew and two Western Civilization courses. Classical Studies courses and higher levels of the language courses are available as electives.



RWU is now preparing a 4-year BA program in Liberal Arts with specialization in Latin or Classical Studies. A program with specialization in Ancient Greek is being considered for the future.



All teaching assignments will be based upon the interests and experience of the instructor.

Candidates should be willing to teach a variety of courses from the list below:



Latin language and literature courses (1st-4th year)

Ancient Greek language and literature courses (1st-4th year)

4 Western Civilization courses (1st year survey courses)

Survey course in Western philosophy (1st year course)

Logic (1st year course)

Ethics (1st year course)

Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome (2nd year survey courses)

Art History various periods (2nd year courses)

Classical roots of the American founding (2nd year course)

Introduction to the writings of political philosophers Plato, Aristotle, Cicero, Augustine, Thomas Aquinas, and Machiavelli (2nd year course)

Classical Mythology (3rd year course)

Women in the Ancient World (3rd year course)

Classical Rhetoric (3rd year course)

History of Anglo-American Law (3rd year course)

Holy Land, Heroes and History (3rd year course)

Latin literature in translation (4th year course)

Ancient Greek literature in translation (4th year course)

Biblical Hebrew language and exegesis (all levels)

Modern Hebrew (all levels)



Applicants should hold a PhD and be comfortable with the technology required for online teaching. ABDs will be considered only if the applicant has exceptional qualifications and can demonstrate substantial progress toward the completion of the doctorate. Applicants are invited to explore our website www.robertwelchuniversity.org to become acquainted with RWU’s core values and mission. There is no closing date as RWU accepts applications on an ongoing basis.



The Dean of RWU, Dr. Lisa St. Louis, will be attending the annual meeting of the CAC and will be pleased to meet with any prospective applicants.



Please submit CV and letter of application to:



Dr. Lisa St. Louis

Dean of Arts and Science and Full Professor of Classics

Robert Welch University

2 Systems Drive

Appleton, WI 54914

Tel. 920-733-5000

lstlouis@robertwelchuniversity.org

