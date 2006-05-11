BMC Capital Provides $1.7M for Purchase of Holiday Lodge Hotel in Irving, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided $1,660,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the Holiday Lodge Hotel. The hotel has 160 rooms and is located at 215 East Airport Freeway in Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. BMC Capital’s, Michael Johnson, comments, “we were on a tight deadline and were able to close the loan in less than a month. This is very unusual for hotel and motel loans.” BMC Capital is a leading player in the full service and limited service hospitality sector.



Michael Johnston is Vice President with BMC Capital and specializes in hotel, motel, and SBA lending. Bob White was the commercial agent on this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205



(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com





Or visit www.bmccapital.com

