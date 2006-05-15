Buy Shop-Script software till May 31st and save 10%!

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --WebAsyst LLC Offers 10% Discount On All Shop-Script Software - the company’s successful shopping cart software for creating and managing ecommerce online stores. In addition, Shop-Script PREMIUM now has integration with Google Analytics plus new template for Shop-Script PRO and Shop-Script PREMIUM has been released.



Shop-Script software becomes better and more powerful with every update obtaining new features, additional shipping and payment modules, enhanced security measures and so on. But WebAsyst LLC is striving not only towards improving Shop-Script software functionality but to make it competitive on the market hence WebAsyst LLC offers 10% discount on all Shop-Script software which is valid through May 31st.



“WebAsyst LLC is committed to deliver quality, easy-to-use, secure and cost-effective products and we are happy to offer 10% discount on all Shop-Script commercial products to make them even more competitive. This offer is valid through May 31st and there is still enough time to save 10% off Shop-Script purchase,” says Vladimir V. Tuporshin, Lead Developer of Shop-Script products.



WebAsyst LLC is also excited to announce eagerly awaited Google Analytics integration with Shop-Script PREMIUM (http://www.google.com/analytics). Google Analytics is a free service, and integration with Shop-Script PREMIUM will only require applying for Google Analytics account (http://www.google.com/analytics/sign_up.html) and entering user’s account number in Shop-Script back end settings.



Google Analytics helps users find out what keywords attract most desirable prospects, what advertising copy pulled the most responses, and what landing pages and content make the most money. Google Analytics has all the features users would expect from a high-end analytics offering.



“Google Analytics is the kind of software that we believe was missing in Shop-Script products. Therefore we decided to focus our attention on implementing this integration with Shop-Script PREMIUM within the very Shop-Script update to provide users with ability to receive actionable information they need in order to improve site content, optimize ad campaigns and boost return on investment,” says Vladimir V. Tuporshin, Lead Developer of Shop-Script products.



Shop-Script software is not only becoming better but also more attractive with addition of new template. A few more templates will be added in one of the future releases. New template design can be viewed at http://www.shop-script-demo.com/premium/index.html



More information about Shop-Script PREMIUM and Shop-Script PRO can be found at http://www.shop-script.com

