Learn Marketing Strategies for your Small Business on StartupNation Radio June 3, 2006

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --Tina Aldatz, creator of Foot Petals, will reveal how to use testimonials and the power of influencers to build sales on StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com



What:

Tina Aldatz, creator of the footwear insoles company, Foot Petals, www.footpetals.com, will discuss how to use testimonials from key influencers to build product awareness. She’ll provide tips on small business success through branding, training, sales, and more.



Why:

Ask questions and learn how to start and grow a small business now!



Who:

Tina Aldatz is the creator of Foot Petals, a line of comfortable foot cushions which are available in many fashion colors to blend in with various types and styles of shoes. She successfully grew her company from a $10,000 investment from a friend, to over 10 million dollars in just five years, by using the power of testimonials from celebrities.



When:

Saturday, June 3, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

If you are unable to listen live, access a download or podcast of the show at www.startupnation.com/pages/radio starting Monday, June 5, 2006.



Info.:

www.startupnation.com, (866) 55-START

For station listing and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio www.startupnation.com/pages/radio



Questions or Comments: info@startupnation.com



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (www.startupnation.com) is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television. For more information, call (866) 55-START or e-mail info@startupnation.com.



Media Contact:

Melanie Rembrandt

melanie@startupnation.com

248.540.9660 ext. 333



