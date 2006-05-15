TGI debuts newest functionality in Enterprise DSS decision-support system

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --“What's in Your Dashboard?” is featured in Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine and may be seen in its entirety at http://www.sdcexec.com/article_arch.asp?article_id=8547.



Enterprise resource planning specialist Technology Group International (TGI) has debuted a new functionality in its Enterprise DSS decision-support system, offering a customizable dashboard that users can configure to match their job function.



In conjunction with TGI's release of version 6.5 of its Enterprise 21 ERP system, TGI has released the latest version of Enterprise DSS, a decision-support system that is fully integrated into the Enterprise 21 software package.



Designed to provide an entry point for users throughout the enterprise, the Enterprise DSS module includes a dashboard environment that allows for an unlimited number of customizable quadrants featuring reports, graphs, tables and alerts.



Sample dashboard data includes Accounts Receivable Over Time, Accounts Payable Over Time, Top Performers for Customers or Products, Inventory Turns Over Time, Days Supply of Inventory Over Time, and Manufacturing Output and Variances.



According to Rebecca Gill, vice-president of TGI, "Enterprise DSS allows users to have information at their fingertips," said Scott Smith, President of Technology Group International. "And this isn't just standard decision-support information; it is user-specific and completely tailored to their specific job function and responsibilities."



The newest release of Enterprise DSS is available in a standalone version, as well as a standard module within Enterprise 21.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



