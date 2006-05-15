British Mining Electrical Solutions Firm based in UK Goes with VISIBILITY.net

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --Baldwin & Francis Limited, headquartered in Sheffield, UK has selected VISIBILITY.net ERP. According to Mark Thornton of Visibility Corporation, “One of the biggest factors in their decision was to take advantage of the latest technology in combination with the comprehensive To-Order functionality.”



Baldwin & Francis began back in 1919 and is a leading technology company that designs and supplies total mining electrical solutions for underground coal mines. Their 25 users expect to go live in August of 2006.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



