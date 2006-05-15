Voice Changing Software Creates New Content for Games and Animations

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC releases a new version of its MorphVOX voice-changing software with a Voice Content Creation Module (VCCM). The new module provides game and entertainment producers with a tool for easily creating voice content for online games and animations. As a result, studios that use this tool can save time and potentially thousands of dollars by enhancing or creating multiple voices from existing stock audio or a single voice talent.



"You can use your own voice to make it more distinctive or create a whole range of new narrators for your videos,” explains Shawn Pourchot, the President of Screaming Bee.



VCCM lets producers create voice content by using existing audio files or by recording new content from within MorphVOX. The following are examples of game and entertainment producers who have already tapped into this capability:



An avid multiplayer gamer is producing his own videos from screen captures of his game play. He is creating multiple voices to narrate how he defeated a monster or how to get into certain rooms.



A one-woman 3D animation shop is creating unique voices for each of the characters using just her voice.



A producer of a CD for English as a second language is creating different voices for each speaker in a lesson.



Finding voice talent can be both time-consuming and expensive. MorphVOX provides a solution for customers that are on a tight budget, but need quality content.



Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee adds, “VCCM will definitely meet the needs of a number producers and studios faced with deadlines and limited resources. We’re seeing more and more people looking to MorphVOX as an inexpensive way to create quality voice-overs.”



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com.

