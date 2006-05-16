Tusker Group Announces Executive Appointments

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2006 --Tusker Group, LP, a global service organization providing litigation support services including electronic discovery, data analytics, first stage discovery and objective and subjective coding, today announced the appointment of two regional Presidents to lead regional business development. Michelle Garber has been appointed President of the Western Region and Tom Carroll has been appointed as the President of the Northeastern Region.



The newly appointed regional presidents will be responsible for the expansion of sales, client services, and project management in their respective regions. The addition of California and New York offices provides Tusker with the increased ability to provide local support to existing and new clients with critical deadlines.



“Michelle and Tom are accomplished entrepreneurial executives with impeccable reputations in the legal services community,” said Michael Dolan, CEO of Tusker Group, LP. “We are now in a position to rapidly expand our sales and marketing efforts, Michelle and Tom have the drive, commitment and reputations to expand our client base and sales exponentially.”



Michelle Garber, the newly appointed President of the Western Region began her career in Philadelphia, PA. in sales with Xerox Corp./XRC division, working on her first of many document productions with the Sperry Univac/IBM case. After spending 17 years at Xerox in various management positions, including a stint in Kansas City, she moved to New York as Director of Operations for Pandick Technologies. She then moved to Los Angeles and initiated the first reprographics group for Bowne. In 1990, she started her own litigation support company, LegalSource, Inc. which she sold to Uniscribe in 2000. In 2003, she became the West Coast manager for SPI Litigation Direct. Michelle resides in Marina Del Rey, CA and is married to Bertram R Zweig, who is Of Counsel in Kaye Scholer’s Los Angeles’ office. She is also President of California Women’s Law Center.



Tom Carroll, the newly appointed President of the Northeastern Region, has over ten years of litigation support experience. He started his career in Chicago with IKON OFFICE Solutions and most recently was the Managing Partner for DTI Global in New York. Tom has provided legal outsourcing solutions to many AMLAW 100 law firms and Fortune 200 companies.



About Tusker Group, L.P. Tusker Group helps legal professionals to comprehensively review electronic and paper documents. Their sole focus is on simplifying the document review and search process for clients. Tusker Group was founded in Austin, Texas, by a team of seasoned international business executives. The team's background and experience in legal, technology, consulting, and manufacturing services, enables them to bring several decades of expertise to the art and science of e-discovery, coding, first level review, indexing and analysis.



Tusker Group has over six years of experience providing litigation support services to clients in North America and Europe. They have more than 300 full-time, experienced associates and supervisors, currently processing hundreds of thousands of documents weekly.



