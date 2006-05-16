GPS Tracking - What is it?

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2006 --The Global Positioning System (GPS) is a constellation of 24 satellites, which provide information to a GPS receiver, so that software in the receiver can determine a position in three dimensions (altitude, latitude, and longitude).



GPS tracking devices were originally developed by the U.S. Department of Defense for use in precision weapon delivery. The initial satellites were launched between 1974 and 1977. During the Clinton administration, use of the system’s additional bandwidth was opened for civilian use. This move, combined with recent advances in personal technologies was the catalyst for an explosive surge in GPS market opportunities and intelligent applications. There are two types of GPS tracking: passive and real time. A passive GPS tracker will record travel activities and positions, which can be downloaded to a computer. A real time GPS tracking system will show its position, live.



Today, GPS tracking systems are more common to the general public. GPS tracking units are most commonly used for the following uses:



