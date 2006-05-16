Atlanta Coffeehouse Welcomes Artist Sharon Lapin

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2006 --Imagine, as an artist, that you trade in your tubes of paint for solid blocks of wax, you swap your palette for a hot griddle, and then you replace your paintbrushes with a heat-gun and a small torch. This is the transformation Sharon Lapin made when she decided to take up encaustic painting in May of 2005. Inspired by nature, biology, and medical imagery, artist Sharon Lapin humorously considers the tension between external appearance and internal substance through the uncommon medium of encaustic painting.



Encaustic, made largely of beeswax, was developed and used during Roman and Egyptian times. The technique was rediscovered in the 20th century and is quickly gaining popularity, especially in the contemporary art field. The time consuming task of painting with encaustic requires that it be melted on a heated surface and fused with a heat-gun or torch. The outcome generates marvelously deep color and a smooth texture that is unmatched by any other painting material.



Sharon's encaustic paintings will appear May 14 through June 11, 2006, at Inman Perk Coffee (http://www.inmanperkcoffee.com), a new Atlanta coffeeshop located in the Inman Park neighborhood. The opening reception will be held Saturday, May 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. Inman Perk Coffee opened in February 2006 and exhibits the work of various artists on a monthly basis.



Sharon Lapin, an Atlanta native, graduated from Georgia State University with a Fine Arts degree in printmaking. Being drawn to less common fine art media such as etching, monotype printing, and encaustic, has afforded her the opportunity to educate viewers about these unusual and wonderful processes. She participated in Cow Parade Atlanta in 2003, being the first of several atypical group shows for her. She was also included in other notable shows such as the 2004 Castleberry Hill "Magnet Show" and the 2005 Bill Hallman "Luggage Show", among others. Sharon was recently filmed by HGTV on her encaustic technique, and the episode will air in September 2006 on the "That's Clever" show about artists around the United States.



About Inman Perk Coffee, LLC

Inman Perk Coffee is a family-owned coffeeshop with two locations in the metro Atlanta, Georgia area. Its flagship location is located in its namesake Atlanta neighborhood of Inman Park, and its second location is located in Flowery Branch, near Lake Lanier. Inman Perk Coffee serves specialty coffee and espresso drinks, teas and smoothies, along with decadent desserts and pastries, in a friendly, laid-back environment with free wifi. Visit http://www.inmanperkcoffee.com.



