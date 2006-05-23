Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce Breathing New Life into the Virtual Assistant Profession

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --Tired of the fluff? Frustrated with vague, unhelpful responses to your pressing business questions? Thirsting for thought-provoking discourse and conversations of substance? Yearning for the freedom to voice your opinion on weighty matters of importance to the industry?



Look no further. The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce has arrived on the scene to give Virtual Assistants a refreshing new mindset and wake them up to the real opportunities that await them when they stand for excellence.



The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce (VACOC) is a professional association of Virtual Assistants to promote shared business interests, opportunities and advancement of the Virtual Assistant profession.



Members have unlimited access to an online social and business networking forum, chat room, free business tools and resources, low-cost business forms, and special business and educational events with guest speakers. A worldwide Virtual Assistant directory and RFP submission center is available for prospective clients looking to hire Virtual Assistants.



The VACOC believes that by helping Virtual Assistants become better business people and run more sustainable practices, it elevates the profession and better educates the marketplace. As a result, there will be a wider range of more informed industries seeking the services of Virtual Assistants.



“Our motto here is ‘Quality, Substance and Excellence.’ We want to breathe fresh life into the culture of our industry,” states Danielle Keister, founding member and a veteran Virtual Assistant.



“After 10+ years, there’s no reason why Virtual Assistance is not as common a term as bookkeeper, accountant or attorney, all of which are essential partners in a business owner’s success. We’re working on some pretty ambitious projects to change that, and we’ve got lots of great stuff in store for our members.”



And there’s no reason not to join—it’s FREE!



For more information, and to join the forum and download FREE business tools and resources, visit the VACOC website at http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com.

