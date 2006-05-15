Idokorro Demonstrates Its Latest Versions of Mobile Access Applications at Wireless Enterprise Symposium 2006

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --Idokorro Mobile Inc., the leading solutions provider for mobile network management, will be demonstrating the latest versions of its award-winning applications for wireless handhelds at the Wireless Enterprise Symposium 2006 in Orlando, Florida from May 16th to 18th. Attendees are invited to visit the Idokorro booth (#205) to try a live version of any Idokorro product.



Mobile Admin provides IT administrators with the ability to use their wireless handheld to remotely manage Windows, Lotus Domino, Oracle, Active Directory, SQL Server, Citrix, BlackBerry Enterprise Server™, RSA, Novell and much more, using an intuitive graphical user interface. The new version of Mobile Admin (version 3.2) now supports the management of Veritas Backup Exec, as well as HP Lights Out. Mobile Admin has a powerful ROI for companies of all sizes and across industries, allowing IT administrators to respond to and solve network problems faster, saving time and money.



Mobile Desktop already allows a BlackBerry® user to view the screen and control the mouse and keyboard of a remote computer running a VNC server. The latest version of Idokorro Mobile Desktop (version 2.0) introduces support for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), which allows users to access and control remote computers that are running Windows Terminal Services or Remote Desktop. The latest version of Mobile Desktop also supports SSH connection tunneling for additional security.



Mobile FTP is an FTP client for BlackBerry that allows users to access files and folders on remote servers. For example, web developers can use Mobile FTP to connect to remote web servers to text edit web pages or deploy sites. Idokorro will be demonstrating the latest version of Mobile FTP (version 1.1), which now supports SFTP connections for enhanced security, and allows users to email files from servers as attachments.



Mobile SSH gives users Telnet and SSH terminal access from a BlackBerry device or Nokia phone to a wide range of network components and applications including Unix, Linux, Novell Netware servers, routers, switches, AS/400, IBM mainframes, and more.



Symposium attendees are invited to discover why thousands of companies worldwide are using Idokorro products at the session: "Mobile Access: Bringing Network Administration to the Next Level" on Tuesday, May 16 at 4 PM, session code V497, which will feature live demonstrations of Idokorro applications, customer testimonials, a question-and-answer period, and an appearance by Dave Mabe, author of O'Reilly's “BlackBerry Hacks.”



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere - streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 1500 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1(613) 789.1818.



Contact:

Manuela Teodorescu

Tel: 1(613) 789 1818 X 213

Email: manuela@idokorro.com



The BlackBerry and RIM families of related marks, images and symbols are the exclusive properties and trademarks of Research In Motion Limited.

