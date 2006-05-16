Deacom Introduces Electronic Document Management

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2006 --Deacom, Inc. introduces the latest addition to its DEACOM accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, the DEACOM electronic document management system. The DEACOM document management system resolves document management challenges by allowing any electronic files, such as JPG, Word, or Excel files, to be attached to any sales order, item master, customer, vendor, PO, or accounting transaction file within the DEACOM ERP system. Examples of file attachments include digital pictures of shipments, scanned delivery signatures, item, formula, or engineering information, transactional worksheets, and electronic confirmations.



Once a document is saved in the DEACOM ERP software system, it can be instantly viewed by designated users. All files are safely stored in a SQL server database for added data integrity and data corruption protection.



“As a single accounting and ERP solution, DEACOM software was created to simplify business processes for building component and process manufacturers. Our document management system follows this approach by providing users with an easily accessible filing system in one safe, central location - without ever amassing physical paperwork,” explains Dave Evers, Lead Software Developer for Deacom, Inc.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers. The DEACOM software system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

