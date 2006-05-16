Kite Surfing Ranks as Top Extreme Sport

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2006 --In a national survey commissioned by the American Kite Surfing Association (AKSA), kite surfing, a relatively new sport in North America, is ranked as the top Extreme Sport. Among the sixteen hundred athletes participating in the study, 71% listed kite surfing as the most exciting and dynamic extreme sport. Only a third had actually attempted the sport yet nearly all indicated that intended to “give it a try” before the end the year. Participants were between the ages of 18 – 35 and all were self-identified sports enthusiast. The margin of error in this research is +/- 2%. Other extreme activities were far distance in ranking including skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, inline skating, BMX, MotoX.



This dramatic interest in the athletically demanding sport has given AKSA founders encouragement about the value of their newly founded organization. Logan Long, co-founder of the association was not surprised by the results; “It’s just simply the biggest adrenaline rush available. The combination of air, water, land, wind power, physical strength and balance the force of nature are the qualities that attract Kite Surfers.”



American Kite Surfing Association is the leading organization for kite surfers in North America. Founded in 2006 by two extreme sport enthusiasts, membership is anticipated to exceed 30,000 before the end of the year. The purpose of the enterprise is to bring heightened awareness to this fast-growing, dynamic, and fun sport. A vast array of information, products, and techniques are available to the visitors of the AKSA website, www.kite-surfingusa.com. After more than a decade of popularity through Europe and Australia, active North American extreme sport athletes are recognizing the maximum adrenaline rush through kite surfing. According to Cathi Long, co-founder of AKSA, “The exhilaration of hang time in kite surfing is unbeatable…kite surfers are simply the sexiest athletes.” AKSA will select 50 leading industry product manufacturers to highlight and profile throughout an extensive national media outreach campaign.



