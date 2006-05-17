VISIBILITY.net Transforms Reporting & Analytics

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2006 --The strengths of Reporting & Analytic tools are in their ease of use, flexibility and ability to provide a unified view of information. Visibility's solutions approach is a combination of Microsoft®-based Reporting & Analytic tools such as Excel, SQL Server®, Microsoft Reporting Services and Visibility's Web-based report designer and distribution engine built on Microsoft .NET.



Visibility Business Intelligence Analyzers & Data Mart Solutions - Visibility developed data mart templates in the areas of sales, accounts receivable and accounts payable to assist clients in the measurement of KPIs important for their business. Specifically, analyzing cash flow and margin analysis for orders and volume sales. Using the data marts to analyze the data in the ERP system revealed that the margin on the orders was far greater than that on the volume sales. Valuable monetary and human resources were being utilized to support a business that was costing the customer far more money than the margin could realistically support.



The ERP system had been the central repository for this data all along. The data marts were built against the ERP database and quickly turned this information into knowledge. The knowledge gathered by the management team through KPIs enabled improved decision making. They used performance management to measure success factors across several facets of their organization with Sales, Labor, Inventory Management and Finance data marts.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for the Complex Manufacturing sector, non-repetitive manufacturing, has been less than effective in accomplishing these strategic advantages until VISIBILITY.net. Business integration, comprehensive functionality, collaborative capabilities, global features and compliance based controls enable effective decision making, increased organizational productivity, and a system infrastructure optimized for profitable business growth.



Complex manufacturers have more than fifty percent of their business in international markets. The need to access the dynamic communication interface has never been stronger according. Strategic advantages across the entire enterprise must include Operations Management, Technology, Business Performance Management, Collaboration, Material & Production Planning, Financial Management, Customer Relationship Management and Engineering & Product Lifecycle Management.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility

www.visibility.com

Jaclyn Aldrich

marketing@visibility.com

978-694-8000



